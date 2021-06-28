UrduPoint.com
Another Terrorist Involved In Johar Town Blast Arrested

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:12 AM

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arrested

The terrorist was arrested on the tip of Peter Paul was identified as Eid Gul who was also involved in parking the explosive-laden car at the site of the blast during an operation in Rawalpindi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2021) The law enforcement agencies have arrested another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast.

The official concerned said that the law enforcement agencies arrested the terrorist who had parked the explosive-laden car at the site of the blast during an operation in Rawalpindi.

The Sources said that the terrorist was identified as Eid Gul. Peter Paul, the main terrorist of Johar Town blast, informed the police about Eid Gul.

The agencies also prepared the report of blast in Lahore’s Johar Town. According to the reports, evidence of carrying out the explosion by using remote control device was found from the scene.

The nature of the explosive material, the reports said, was yet to be ascertained.

On other hand not even a single terrorist outfit claimed the responsibility of the attack.

At least three people were killed while 21 others were reported injured after an explosion rocked Johar Town locality of Lahore on Wednesday morning. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

According to initial investigation, 15 to 20 kilograms of explosive material and ball bearings were used in Johar Town terrorism act. The blast created a three feet deep and eight feet wide crater at the site.

The blast took place near JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Johar Town.

