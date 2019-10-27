Another three dengue cases reported

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Another three patients were found positive with dengue fever and they have been admitted to isolation ward of the Allied hospital.

Focal person Allied Hospital Dr Masooma Sardar said here Sunday that Asif, Nafees and Akhtar were brought to hospital with high fever.

Their blood samples were sent for laboratory analysis and the lab reports confirmed dengue virus positive in them.

She further said that Asif fell prey to dengue virus in Lahore while Nafees and Akhtar in Rawalpindi.

All types of lab tests and treatment facilities were being provided free of cost to them at the hospital.