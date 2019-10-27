UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Three Dengue Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Another three dengue cases reported

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Another three patients were found positive with dengue fever and they have been admitted to isolation ward of the Allied hospital.

Focal person Allied Hospital Dr Masooma Sardar said here Sunday that Asif, Nafees and Akhtar were brought to hospital with high fever.

Their blood samples were sent for laboratory analysis and the lab reports confirmed dengue virus positive in them.

She further said that Asif fell prey to dengue virus in Lahore while Nafees and Akhtar in Rawalpindi.

All types of lab tests and treatment facilities were being provided free of cost to them at the hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Rawalpindi Sunday Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistanâ€™s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

13 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

14 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

14 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.