Another three die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Coronavirus claimed three more lives while 67 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed three more lives while 67 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 420 in the district. He said that 777 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,374 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 631.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 120 patients, including 35 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 40, including six confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 444 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.