UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Three Die Of COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:51 PM

Another three die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Coronavirus claimed three more lives while 67 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed three more lives while 67 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 420 in the district. He said that 777 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,374 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 631.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 120 patients, including 35 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 40, including six confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 444 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

37 minutes ago

'Role of youth vital in exposing Indian brutalitie ..

15 seconds ago

Punjab PAC Chairman visits Social Welfare Division ..

17 seconds ago

FBI Confirms 2 Agents Killed, 3 Wounded While Serv ..

18 seconds ago

Access to Red Square in Moscow Restricted From Lat ..

20 seconds ago

Hamza approaches Lahore High Court for bail in ass ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.