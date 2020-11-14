Another three minors die of burn injuries at PIMBC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Another three minors died of burn injuries at Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIMBC) bringing the tally to five of 28 kids who sustained burns in Kholo cylinder blast incident.

Assistant Prof Plastic Surgery PIMBC, Dr Bilal Saeed told APP on Saturday day that Saba (7) was burnt 46 per cent, Abdul Malik (6) was 54 per cent and Faryal (5) was 34 per cent burnt.

He stated that all were among serious patients of the incident and two of them were on ventilator.

Father of third minor refused to put his child to ventilators, Dr Bilal informed.

He informed that the kids belonged to a single family and had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Kholo, adding that they received burns when cylinder of a chips seller exploded.