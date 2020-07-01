UrduPoint.com
Another Three Patients Die Of COVID-19 At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:49 AM

Another three patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another three patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 134 so far while 46 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Another three patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 134 so far while 46 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar Hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Tuesday that a total of 110 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 28 were suspected.

20 patients were in serious condition, he said adding that sixteen were on ventilators.

