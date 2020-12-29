UrduPoint.com
Another Three Succumb To Covid-19 At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Another three succumb to Covid-19 at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 351 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that M. Ramazan (81) ,Qubra Bibi (61), and M.

Jamil Iqbal(65) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

M Ramazan and Qurba Bibi belonged to Muzaffargarh while M. Jamil hailed from Layyah,he informed.

Fifty-nine patients were positive and 14 were suspected out of total 119 cases, he stated.

As many as twenty positive patients were serious whereas three among them were on invasive ventilator, he concluded.

