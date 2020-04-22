Another three utility centres set up in Haifzabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Another three utility centres have been set up in Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi and Jalalpur Bhattian to ensure the provision of essential commodities for masses at cheaper rates

HAFIZABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Another three utility centres have been set up in Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi and Jalalpur Bhattian to ensure the provision of essential commodities for masses at cheaper rates.

Inaugurating the Utility Store, MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti said the present government was determined to provide essential commodities to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan at cheaper rates and Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Ramazan Package of billion of rupees.

He said that special subsidy of 5 to 25 percent on 19 essential items had been announced. He further said that zero tolerance would be made, if substandard items were sold at the utility centres. He urged the people to avail the facilities provided by the government at the utility centres and pinpoint any irregularity.