Another Train Inferno Victim Dies In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:49 PM

Another train inferno victim dies in Multan

Another victim of Tezgam inferno succumbed to his burn injuries at Nishtar hospital here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Another victim of Tezgam inferno succumbed to his burn injuries at Nishtar hospital here on Saturday.

Hospital officials said the victim was identified as Liaqat Ali (45).

As many as nine injured were brought to the hospital where Liaqat Ali died while the conditition of four other victims Zahid, Akhtar, Shehzad and Kashif was stated to be critical, they added.

