Another train inferno victim dies in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Another victim of Tezgam inferno succumbed to his burn injuries at Nishtar hospital here on Saturday.

Hospital officials said the victim was identified as Liaqat Ali (45).

As many as nine injured were brought to the hospital where Liaqat Ali died while the conditition of four other victims Zahid, Akhtar, Shehzad and Kashif was stated to be critical, they added.