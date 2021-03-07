Another transport company announces 10pc discount for govt employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Another transport company announced 10 percent discount in fare to government employees on recommendations of district administration here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed the officers concerned to seek relief in transport fare for government employees in a drive to facilitate employees. The Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin conducted meetings with different transporters and asked them to facilitate government employees.

In a meeting held here,the Rajpoot Travelles Rathor Group announced 10 percent discount at all tickets for government employees.

The employees could avail the discount by showing their officials service card to the ticket points,transport company said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Faisal Movers have already announced 10 percent discount in the fare for government employees.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that efforts were being made to ensure relief for general public also. He said that discussion with other private transporters was continued and hopefully, discount in fare would be announced by them soon.