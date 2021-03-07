UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Transport Company Announces 10pc Discount For Govt Employees

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Another transport company announces 10pc discount for govt employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Another transport company announced 10 percent discount in fare to government employees on recommendations of district administration here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed the officers concerned to seek relief in transport fare for government employees in a drive to facilitate employees. The Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin conducted meetings with different transporters and asked them to facilitate government employees.

In a meeting held here,the Rajpoot Travelles Rathor Group announced 10 percent discount at all tickets for government employees.

The employees could avail the discount by showing their officials service card to the ticket points,transport company said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Faisal Movers have already announced 10 percent discount in the fare for government employees.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that efforts were being made to ensure relief for general public also. He said that discussion with other private transporters was continued and hopefully, discount in fare would be announced by them soon.

Related Topics

Company RTA Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

30 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

2 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

3 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.