Another two confirmed dengue cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Another two confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab, one from Rawalpindi and the other from Toba Tek Singh during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that 602 suspected dengue cases were reported during the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

Since January to uptil now, the total number of confirmed dengue cases has reached 62 in the province, however, 56 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently 6 patients were under treatment.

No death because of dengue virus has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government is continuously working against dengueacross the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered denguelarvae from 1,104 places during the last seven days.