UrduPoint.com

Another Two Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 05:45 PM

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

Two more cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Two more cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to new release issued by P&SHD here on Tuesday, the anti-dengue squad, working under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 271,909 indoor and 69,527 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 96 places across the province.

Overall the situation of dengue is under control in the province.

A total of 38 dengue cases have so far been reported during the current year whiletwo persons were under treatment.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab

Recent Stories

Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Additional Assistanc ..

Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Additional Assistance to Ukraine on April 6-7 - St ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Economy Ministers Vow to Expand Sanctions Again ..

EU Economy Ministers Vow to Expand Sanctions Against Russia at Meeting on Tuesda ..

3 minutes ago
 Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

3 minutes ago
 SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings til ..

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings till tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats

Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats

3 minutes ago
 Officials asked to ensure smooth flow of traffic b ..

Officials asked to ensure smooth flow of traffic before Iftar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.