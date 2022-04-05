Another Two Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 06:49 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Two more cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to new release issued by P&SHD here on Tuesday, the anti-dengue squad, working under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 271,909 indoor and 69,527 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.
The anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 96 places across the province.
Overall the situation of dengue is under control in the province.
A total of 38 dengue cases have so far been reported during the current year whiletwo persons were under treatment.