Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Two more cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to new release issued by P&SHD here on Tuesday, the anti-dengue squad, working under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 271,909 indoor and 69,527 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 96 places across the province.

Overall the situation of dengue is under control in the province.

A total of 38 dengue cases have so far been reported during the current year whiletwo persons were under treatment.