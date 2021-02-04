UrduPoint.com
Another Two Die Of COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Coronavirus claimed two more lives while 51 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed two more lives while 51 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Thursday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 427 in the district. He said that 1,053 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,374 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 722. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 131 patients, including 42 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 34, including four confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 508 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.

