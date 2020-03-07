Another two fresh cases of Coronavirus surface in Saudi Arabi

(@fidahassanain)

The Saudi govt lifted ban on Umra and visit to Holy sites just a day before these two fresh cases of Coronavirus from Iran and Iraq.

RIAZ: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) Saudi government reported two fresh cases of novel Coronavirus here on Saturday.

The government claimed that two people infected from deadly virus arrived from Iraq and Iran.

The cases surfaced a day after the Saudi government lifted ban on travel to holy sites including Al-Haram and Masjid-i-Nabvi.

The government had earlier imposed ban on Umra and visit to holy sites due to Coronavirus.