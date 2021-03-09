UrduPoint.com
Another Two Patients Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Another two patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Tuesday that Sakina Bibi (60) and Jamashaid (44 ) died of Coronovirus.

Both the deceased hailed from Multan, he informed.

He informed that a total of 66 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 26 were positive and 20 were suspects, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

