Another Two Patients Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Another two patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital during last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad, said on Thursday that Saeeda Feroza (85) and Arif Ali (50 ) died of Coronovirus.

Saeeda belonged to Multan while Arif hailed from Layyah, he informed.

He informed that a total of 120 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 65 were positive and 24 were suspected, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

