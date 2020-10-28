UrduPoint.com
Another Two Patients Loss Battle Against COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

Another two patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 180 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Another two patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 180 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Punnah (65) and Irshad (52) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital, both of them belonged to Multan.

Thirty-two patients are positive and 23 are suspected of total 73 coronavirus cases, he informed.

