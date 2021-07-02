Another two police officials suspended in minor girl murder case

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali suspended two more police officials over negligence in minor girl Zeba murder case here on Friday

The regional police officer paid a visit of Khanewal district and checked records of various police stations.

The RPO suspended Sub-Inspector Zareena and Assistant Sub-Inspector Zubair Aziz over negligence in minor girl murder case.

It is pertinent to mention here that a four-year-old girl Zeba Nadeem was missing from the home from June 22 and the heirs found her body from a nearby agriculture field on June 26. The Kuhna police registered the case and arrested the real uncle of the girl namely Binyamen on June 27.

However, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem has already suspended SHO Zulifqar Ali Aulakh for not extending cooperation with the family of the girl while DSP Malik Ejaz was also suspended by the regional police officer.