Another two PTI women leaders quit party

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Another two Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former MPA, Sabeen Gul and Shazia Abbas Khakhi joined the bandwagon of defectors of the party here on Monday.

In a video message, Sabeen Gul announced not only to part ways with PTI but also to quitting politics saying that she always did peaceful politics and condemned May arsonist's attacks.

She disclosed that she was suffering from breast cancer and had two young daughters to nurture and added that under these circumstances, it is difficult to continue with politics.

In a separate video message, Shazia Abbas Khakhi stated that she condemned the incident of May 9.

She maintained that our Armed Forces had always rendered sacrifices for the country, adding that she pays rich tributes to them for their valour and bravery.

Khakhi said that she was on performing Umrah on May 9 and was still in Saudi Arabia adding that she will announce her future strategy with the consultation of her supporters after returning to the country.