Another Two Victims Of Laptop Battery Explosion Die In Allied Hospital

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Another two victims of laptop battery explosion died in Burn Unit of the Allied

Hospital-1 here on Thursday, rising the death toll to four.

According to police, 9-year-old Talha s/o Ahmad and his sister Dua Fatima (6 years)

had died on Wednesday while seven others including Farhat (45) w/o Aslam, her son

Makki Raza (24), grandson Rehan Raza (8), granddaughter Eman Fatima (4), Nargas (32)

w/o Muhammad Ahmad, her son Muhammad Ibrahim (3) and Rashida (40) wife of Ali Raza

sustained serious injuries when a house caught fire due to burst of a laptop battery in

Mohallah Sharifpura on Satiana Road.

The Rescue-1122 had shifted the victims to Burn Unit of the Allied Hospital-I where 2 more

victims- Nargas (32) and her son Muhammad Ibrahim (3) breathed their last today while

the condition of 3 injured was stated to be critical.

Police were investigating the incident.

