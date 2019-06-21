Another U-turn? Govt changes plan to build university in PM House

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The project to build Islamabad National University has been cancelled.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) In a change of plans, the project to convert Prime Minister House into a research university has been abandoned.

The PM House will now be converted into an engineering university which will be supervised by Dr Ataur Rehman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to make the Prime Minister House a high-quality research institute. Federal Ministry of Education had completed the process of making the Prime Minister a research university. The university was named "Islamabad National University".

The university on 30-acres land acquired from the polo ground, stables and mountains was to be constructed in the second phase.

Sources said that a research institute was to be made initially which had to be further given the status of a university.

About this university, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banori said that a research institute will be made in the first phase of construction of PM House University. After which, the second phase will provide education at postgraduate level, including MPhil and PhDs while undergraduate programmes will not be offered.

However, the project to build this university has now been suspended.