UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another U-turn? Govt Changes Plan To Build University In PM House

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 13 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:20 PM

Another U-turn? Govt changes plan to build university in PM House

The project to build Islamabad National University has been cancelled.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) In a change of plans, the project to convert Prime Minister House into a research university has been abandoned.

Media reports said that the project to build Islamabad National University has been suspended.

The PM House will now be converted into an engineering university which will be supervised by Dr Ataur Rehman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to make the Prime Minister House a high-quality research institute. Federal Ministry of Education had completed the process of making the Prime Minister a research university. The university was named "Islamabad National University".

The university on 30-acres land acquired from the polo ground, stables and mountains was to be constructed in the second phase.

Sources said that a research institute was to be made initially which had to be further given the status of a university.

In the second phase, the new building was to be constructed on 30 acres land of PM House.

The PM House University was going to be the country's high quality research university.

About this university, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banori said that a research institute will be made in the first phase of construction of PM House University. After which, the second phase will provide education at postgraduate level, including MPhil and PhDs while undergraduate programmes will not be offered.

However, the project to build this university has now been suspended.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Polo Education HEC National University From

Recent Stories

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

6 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

4 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

6 minutes ago

China Urges Iran, US to Show Reason, Restraint Aft ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About US-Financed Biological Labs ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG Production Returns to Norm ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.