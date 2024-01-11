Another victim of Bajaur police van blast succumb to injuries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) One more injured police official of the Bajaur police van blast on Thursday succumbed to injuries at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here taking the death toll to six.

According to the spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim, a total of 11 injured in the blast were shifted to LRH, out of which three critical injured were being treated at ICU, while the rest were shifted to the ward.

It is pertinent to mention here that a police van carrying police personnel for polio duty was targeted with an IED planted on a roadside in the Belot Farsh area of Tehsil Mamund, district Bajaur on January 09.

As a result of the blast, five police personnel embraced martyrdom on the spot while 34 others including a passerby woman sustained injuries.

The police van was damaged in the blast.