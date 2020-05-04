Another victim of COVID-19 dies in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One more victim of COVID-19 died in Gambat Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) Khairpur on Monday. According to details

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :One more victim of COVID-19 died in Gambat Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) Khairpur on Monday. According to details, a coronavirus positive patient Band Ali Buledi from Jacobabad was admitted at GIMS for liver transplant, however, the doctors recommended him different tests including COVID-19 that later resulted in positive.

Director GIMS Dr Raheem Bakhsh Bhatti said he was shifted from the liver transplant ward to the isolation ward, where he died.

Dr Raheem Bakhsh said doctors and paramedic team which had attended him were also being tested for coronavirus.

Officials told that four more COVID-19 locally transmitted cases were reported in Sukkur, including former DHO Sukkur and his wife.