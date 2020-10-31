UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Victim Of Food Poisoning Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:19 PM

Another victim of food poisoning dies

Another patient among 5 family members, who severely fell unconscious after eating toxic food at a wedding in Kaloi taluka of Tharparkar died in civil hospital Hyderabad on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Another patient among 5 family members, who severely fell unconscious after eating toxic food at a wedding in Kaloi taluka of Tharparkar died in civil hospital Hyderabad on Saturday.

As per reports five members of same family had fall unconscious after eating toxic food five days ago.

They rushed in serous conditions to civil hospital Hyderabad where they were under treatment while another victim, a young girl Mehronnissa D/O Habibullah Somroo died who was under treatment in unconscious condition in civil hospital Hyderabad. Earlier, a innocent baby girl among the victims had died.

Related Topics

Marriage Died Young Hyderabad Same Tharparkar Family

Recent Stories

Yaqoob Khan Nasir may be next Balochistan PML-N Pr ..

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 minute ago

Traffic system in Abbottabad to improve soon: DC

1 minute ago

Deadly Quake Prompts 6-Month State of Emergency on ..

1 minute ago

World Cities Day marked on 31 oct 2020

17 minutes ago

Man arrested for killing Indus dolphin in Nawabsha ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.