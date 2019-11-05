UrduPoint.com
Another Victim Of Gas Cylinder Blast Dies In Faisalabad

Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:06 PM

Another victim of gas cylinder blast dies in Faisalabad

The death toll rose to three as another victim of gas cylinder blast died at Allied Hospital here Tuesday

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : The death toll rose to three as another victim of gas cylinder blast died at Allied Hospital here Tuesday.

Police said that three youth had sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Chak No.

235-GB Jaranwala, a couple of days ago.

The victims were shifted to local hospital where Shehbaz (17) and Amir (17) died while Abid (15) was referred to Allied Hospital in precarious condition where he also succumbed to his injuries.

