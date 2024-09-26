Another victim of road accident dies in Taxila, toll rises to 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Another victim of Thursday's road accident, in which a dumper turned turtle over a passenger van on GT Road, succumbed to injuries in a hospital, raising the toll to 5, police and hospital sources said.

Police sources said that Shahnawaz was critically injured.

He was taken to Tehsil headquarters hospital, Taxila, from where he was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition, where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday. On the other hand, Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the dumper driver and launched a haunt to arrest him.

