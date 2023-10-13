Open Menu

Another Wet Spell Likely To Drop Temperature From Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Friday another spell of rain-wind/Thunderstorm (snow over mountains) in most parts of the country including the city from Saturday to Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the PMD, a westerly system is likely to enter upper parts and likely to spread upper/central parts on 14th (night). Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (moderate to isolated heavy falls) with isolated hailstorm is expected in Potohar region, Murree, Galiyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Kasur from Saturday to Tuesday.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Monday (evening/night) to Wednesday with occasional gaps.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas.

Heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Lahore on Saturday and Sunday while temperatures are likely to drop significantly.

