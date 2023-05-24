Another wicket falls as ticket holder part ways with PTI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ticket holder jumped ship after expressing discontent with the party's policy 'being opted against the institutions'.

In a press conference organized at a local press club on Wednesday, former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and current ticket holder of the upcoming general election, Malik Saleem Labour condemned violent protests, vandalism, and arson unleashed in different parts of the country after arrest of Imran Khan on May 9.

"I announce to part ways with PTI and returning the party ticket secured for the upcoming general election," he said.

He said he stood shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army to repel any nefarious mission of the enemy.

He said he had gone to the cantonment area in order to control the mob out for a protest on May 9 to save military installations.