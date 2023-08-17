Open Menu

Another Woman Arrested Over Charges Of Torturing Teenage Maid

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2023 | 03:55 PM

Law enforcement officials took swift action, apprehending a female suspect based on the mother of the young victim's allegations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) In a distressing incident in Islamabad's G-15 sector, a 13-year-old maid has been subjected to brutal torture, marking another unfortunate case of child abuse.

Law enforcement officials took swift action, apprehending a female suspect based on the mother of the young victim's allegations. The accused, reportedly linked to an online business firm, was presented before a magistrate and subsequently remanded to Adiala Jail.

The Tarnol police wasted no time, filing charges against the woman under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 328-A (cruelty to a child), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

The victim, identified as Andaleeb Fatima, had been employed as a domestic worker in the suspect's residence for about a month. On August 16, her mother, Khalida, made the journey from Chiniot to Islamabad due to the lack of response to her phone calls. What she encountered was deeply disturbing - Andaleeb bore visible signs of torture on her body.

During their encounter, Andaleeb revealed the horrifying details of her ordeal, recounting instances of physical assault and torture inflicted upon her by her employer, even resorting to the use of a heated spoon. Furthermore, the young victim and her mother were confined within a room, silenced by fear and threats from the perpetrator.

Subsequently, the accused reluctantly allowed them to leave the premises, refusing to provide the rightful salary owed to Andaleeb.

Promptly addressing the situation, authorities have transferred the traumatized girl to a medical facility for a comprehensive examination. The pending medical report is anticipated to provide crucial evidence in this distressing case.

This latest incident adds to the growing concern surrounding the exploitation and abuse of domestic workers, emphasizing the urgent need for heightened awareness, stringent legal measures, and societal vigilance to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals.

