Another woman dies of coronavirus in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman, Bashiran Bibi (72), died of coronavirus in Pasrur tehsil here on Saturday.

Senior officials of Sialkot Health Department said that she remained under treatment at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for a week, before her death.

She was buried in a local graveyard under the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) for burial.