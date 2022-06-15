UrduPoint.com

Another Woman Jumps In To River Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Another woman jumps in to River Chitral

Another woman jumped into River Chitral and committed suicide, police said on Wednesday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Another woman jumped into River Chitral and committed suicide, police said on Wednesday.

According to details, a daughter of Nadir Shah who was also mentally ill went out form his home last night and didn't come back.

After receiving information, the divers of Rescue1122 started search operation, however, the body of the deceased could not be ascertained yet.

It was worth mentioning here that suicide attempts in Chitral women were consistently increasing while no step has been taken to prevent these actions.

