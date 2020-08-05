UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Young Medics Loses Battle Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:32 PM

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19

Dr Muzammil Abbas died of Coronavirus after battling against it for over one and a half month in a hospital here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Dr Muzammil Abbas died of Coronavirus after battling against it for over one and a half month in a hospital here on Wednesday.

A source of neurology department of Nishtar Hospital told APP that 28-year old Dr Muzammil was neuro surgeon in ward no.14 of Nishtar Hospital and was diagnosed with the viral disease during his duties.

He stated that he was shifted to CCU of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) which was set up for doctors treatment on the request of Nishtar Medical College Principal,Dr Iftikhar Hussain.

After death of NMU VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha,he was shifted to Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh on his own choice.

After developing respiratory distress and high grade fever, Dr Abbas was put on ventilator, the source said adding that he was taken off the vent.

The source informed that once again he was put on ventilator when his condition deteriorated.

He was taken of the vent on Tuesday, the source said and added that he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Dr Muzammil was in third year resident surgeon in Nishtar Hospital, he informed.

Another young medics fell prey to global pandemic today, the source lamented.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Died Young Muzaffargarh Tayyip Erdogan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

5 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

18 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

18 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

1 minute ago

Cypriot Embassy Looking to Relocate After Heavy Da ..

1 minute ago

Lebanese President Pledges to Publicly Reveal Resu ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.