Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19

Dr Muzammil Abbas died of Coronavirus after battling against it for over one and a half month in a hospital here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Dr Muzammil Abbas died of Coronavirus after battling against it for over one and a half month in a hospital here on Wednesday.

A source of neurology department of Nishtar Hospital told APP that 28-year old Dr Muzammil was neuro surgeon in ward no.14 of Nishtar Hospital and was diagnosed with the viral disease during his duties.

He stated that he was shifted to CCU of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) which was set up for doctors treatment on the request of Nishtar Medical College Principal,Dr Iftikhar Hussain.

After death of NMU VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha,he was shifted to Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh on his own choice.

After developing respiratory distress and high grade fever, Dr Abbas was put on ventilator, the source said adding that he was taken off the vent.

The source informed that once again he was put on ventilator when his condition deteriorated.

He was taken of the vent on Tuesday, the source said and added that he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Dr Muzammil was in third year resident surgeon in Nishtar Hospital, he informed.

Another young medics fell prey to global pandemic today, the source lamented.