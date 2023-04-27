UrduPoint.com

Another Youth Drowned, Death Toll Rose To Seven In 3 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Another youth drowned, death toll rose to seven in 3 days

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Another young man of Attock's Hazro tehsil died after drowning while taking a bath on Thursday.

Last evening, the funeral prayers were performed for 32-year-old Sajjad Riaz, who was taking a bath at the Indus River at Attock Khurd. The bodies of three persons, including the 2 brothers, could not be found yet, after tireless efforts Rescue 1122 ended the operation.

16-year-old Makrab Tufail resident of Garhi Alizai Tehsil Hazro was visiting his maternal uncle in the village of Ghazi Tehsil when he went down to bath in the pond on the side of the Ghazi Brotha canal where he drowned.

On the other hand, Sajjad Riaz, a resident of Hazro, who drowned in the Indus River at Attock Khurd last evening, was laid to rest amid sobs. It should be noted that during three days, the number of those who drowned in the Indus River and at different places increased to seven, out of which the bodies of two brothers and their cousins could not be found and Rescue 1122 has ended its operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

