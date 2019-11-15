ANP Abolishes Membership Of Party Activist
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:49 PM
Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has abolished the membership of Islam Khan, a party activist from Swabi
The decision was taken after the member found involved in creating, promotion of grouping, misunderstanding among the party activists, revolts against party decisions and damaging party interest in district Swabi.
According to a press release issued here, he was issued show-cause notice that he timely replied which could not satisfy the party. Therefore, in the larger organizational interest and principles, his party membership has been abolished.