ANP Also Favours Polls On Same Day, Says Aqil Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior ANP leader Syed Aqil Shah has said that their party is in favour of simultaneous elections in all federating units to bring political stability and curtail expenses on polls.

Talking to APP, he said that though elections should be held under any circumstances, holding separate elections at the provincial and national levels will cost additional expenses on it. "The completion of such an electoral process will take a period of one year," he said adding that what is going on in the country is aimed to appease a particular individual and his political party.

He said that the stance of ANP over elections is clear and it wants simultaneous and same-day polling across the country and will accept the win of any political party.

He said that in the elections of 2018 injustice was committed with their party and Imran Khan and his political party were imposed on the country. He said that he himself was a candidate in a provincial assembly constituency, but the result was delayed and then a big turn-out was shown in favour of his opponent candidate.

Syed Aqil Shah, who is also a former provincial minister, said that all institutions should work within the ambit of their constitutional parameters. He said that under the constitution, the military is responsible for the defense of the country while the dispensation of cheap and speedy justice is the duty of the judiciary and parliament will have to make legislation for the country.

He said that Pakistan Army is also not available for the provision of security during the election, as it is engaged in combating terrorism inside the country and also defending the frontiers of the state. He said that no other security force is capable to perform such a specialized duty.

Furthermore, he said that the budget for the current financial year has already been allocated, which could not be diverted to other matters.

He held the PTI chairman Imran Khan responsible for the prevailing political turmoil in the country and said that instead of national interest, the politics of Imran Khan is revolving around his personal interests and is bent on pushing the whole country towards anarchy for that purpose.

