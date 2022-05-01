(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The sudden demise of Member Provincial Assembly Waqar Khan is a great tragedy for Awami National Party and the ANP would celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity, Provincial President of the Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan said in a statement issued by the Bacha Khan Markaz here Sunday.

The family of the late Waqar Khan has made everlasting sacrifices in the war on terror and late MPA Waqar Khan was not only an active member of the Awami National Party but also the heir of the martyrs, Aimal Wali Khan said.

Due to Waqar Khan's demise, ANP will not organize any function on the occasion of Eid and no Eid-ul-Fitr function will be held in Wali Bagh either, he said and directed the workers and officials of the ANP to remember Waqar Khan and other martyrs in their special prayers during their Eid.

Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan said that the party will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity this year. Aimal Wali Khan said that the death of Waqar Khan was a great tragedy for the Awami National Party. The Pakhtun nation will never be able to repay the sacrifices made by the family of the late Waqar Khan in the war on terror, Aimal Wali Khan said.