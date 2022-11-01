ANP announced peace march on Nov 4 in Swat

Awami National Party (ANP) here on Tuesday announced to hold a peace march on November 4 at the Swat Motorway Interchange to mark the sacrifices of Pakhtun nation in restoring peace in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) here on Tuesday announced to hold a peace march on November 4 at the Swat Motorway Interchange to mark the sacrifices of Pakhtun nation in restoring peace in the region.

In a statement issued by ANP Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan urged all the political parties to participate in the march.

He said the law and order situation in Swat district was once again worsened, and demanded stern action against the elements involved in sabotaging the peace.

Criticizing the PTI chief, he said Imran Niazi had no vision to serve the masses and only wanted to become prime minister.

He said the provincial government should take KP people into confidence about the negotiations held with Taliban. Pakhtun nation was still deprived of their due rights, therefore, ANP had decided to hold a peace march on Nov 4, he added.