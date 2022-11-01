UrduPoint.com

ANP Announced Peace March On Nov 4 In Swat

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 07:45 PM

ANP announced peace march on Nov 4 in Swat

Awami National Party (ANP) here on Tuesday announced to hold a peace march on November 4 at the Swat Motorway Interchange to mark the sacrifices of Pakhtun nation in restoring peace in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) here on Tuesday announced to hold a peace march on November 4 at the Swat Motorway Interchange to mark the sacrifices of Pakhtun nation in restoring peace in the region.

In a statement issued by ANP Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan urged all the political parties to participate in the march.

He said the law and order situation in Swat district was once again worsened, and demanded stern action against the elements involved in sabotaging the peace.

Criticizing the PTI chief, he said Imran Niazi had no vision to serve the masses and only wanted to become prime minister.

He said the provincial government should take KP people into confidence about the negotiations held with Taliban. Pakhtun nation was still deprived of their due rights, therefore, ANP had decided to hold a peace march on Nov 4, he added.

Related Topics

Taliban Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Swat Motorway Law And Order March November All Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister gets red carpet welcome, guard of h ..

Prime Minister gets red carpet welcome, guard of honor on arrival for two-day Ch ..

19 seconds ago
 Young Entrepreneur Convention to be held on Nov 03 ..

Young Entrepreneur Convention to be held on Nov 03

1 minute ago
 NCRC starts an awareness campaign against early ch ..

NCRC starts an awareness campaign against early child marriages

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken to promote environment-friendly, ..

Steps being taken to promote environment-friendly, cheap energy: KP CM

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Macron Restoration o ..

Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Macron Restoration of Ukraine's Energy Infrastruct ..

1 minute ago
 KU to host conference on "Mathematical Sciences" o ..

KU to host conference on "Mathematical Sciences" on Nov 02

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.