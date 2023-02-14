ANP announces 4 candidates for by-election

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced the Names of four candidates for by-election on four Constituencies of the National Assembly from the province.

According to a press release issued here from ANP's headquarters Bacha Khan Markaz, Dr Mohammad Saleem Khan will contest as the Party candidate on NA-4 Swat while Nawabzada Shahnawaz on NA-18 Swabi.

Similarly, Mian Wajahat and Noor Alam Khan have been allotted the Party tickets on NA-25 Nowshera-I and NA-26 Nowshera-II respectively.

Chairman Parliamentary board of the Party, Aimal Wali Khan in consultation with the Board members, has formally approved the names of the candidates.