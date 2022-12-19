UrduPoint.com

ANP Announces Candidates For Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ANP announces candidates for Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has announced the Names of candidates for next general elections 2023 from six Constituencies of provincial metropolis.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Haji Siddique Afridi has been nominated as ANP candidate from PK-73 while Yasin Khalil would contest from PK-74, and Arsala Khan Nazim from PK-75, Dr Naveedullah from PK-76, Abidullah Khan Yousafzai from PK-77 and Samar Haroon Bilour would contest from PK-78.

Chairman ANP Parliamentary board and Provincial President, Aimal Wali Khan has approved names of the candidates for contesting in next elections from Peshawar.

The ANP spokesman MPA Samar Haroon Bilour would contest from PK-78 who won this seat in 2018 elections.

