UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Announces Candidates For Senate Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:01 PM

ANP announces candidates for Senate polls

ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced candidates of the party for Senate elections from the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced candidates of the party for Senate elections from the province.

According to a statement issued by the Provincial Parliamentary board of the party here Friday, Haji Hidayatullah would be party candidate on general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, Dr. Shaukat Jamal Amirzada would be candidate on technocrat seat while Dr. Tasleem Begum and Asif Bhatti have been nominated as candidate on women and minority seats of the party respectively.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Minority Women From

Recent Stories

Waha Capital reports net profit of AED231 million ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. successfully makes BBoIT functional: Farman

42 seconds ago

Dozens dead as Huthi offensive in Yemen's north es ..

43 seconds ago

Gut-Behrami eyes speed double at Cortina worlds

45 seconds ago

Appeal Against Replacement of Navalny's Suspended ..

3 minutes ago

Snow joke: Scotland's named gritter trucks warm he ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.