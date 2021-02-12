ANP announces candidates for Senate polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced candidates of the party for Senate elections from the province

According to a statement issued by the Provincial Parliamentary board of the party here Friday, Haji Hidayatullah would be party candidate on general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, Dr. Shaukat Jamal Amirzada would be candidate on technocrat seat while Dr. Tasleem Begum and Asif Bhatti have been nominated as candidate on women and minority seats of the party respectively.