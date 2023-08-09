ANP announces names of two more candidates on PA seats

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :After consultation with the members of Provincial Parliamentary Board, Awami National Party (ANP), the Chairman of the board Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday announced the Names of two more candidates for provincial assembly seats for the next general election.

According to a notification from Bacha Khan Markaz, Shahid Khattak will be the candidate of ANP on PK-86 Nowshera while, from PK-88 Kohat-1, Yaqoob Khan will contest for the provincial assembly seat on ANP ticket.

The Provincial Parliamentary Board and its chairman have approved the two names for ANP ticket on provincial assembly seats.