ANP announces organizing committee of Malgari Wakeelan

Awami National Party (ANP) has announced provincial organizing committee of Malgari Leekwalan (Friends Writers) with a task to constitute its district and provincial councils of Leekwalan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has announced provincial organizing committee of Malgari Leekwalan (Friends Writers) with a task to constitute its district and provincial councils of Leekwalan.

According to a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, Hayat Roghani would be organizer of the committee while other members includes Rokhan Yousafzai, Ameer Raaziq, Umeed Afridi and Hamdard Orakzai. The committee would be chaired by Provincial Cultural Secretary of ANP, Khadim Hussain.

Representation of poets and writers of regional languages would also be ensured in all district and provincial councils, it added.