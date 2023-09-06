ANP announces provincial cabinet of lawyers' wing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) Wednesday announced office bearers for the provincial cabinet of its lawyers' wing.

According to a notification issued from ANP Office, Provincial Chief of ANP, Aimal Wali Khan, with the consultation of senior members of 'Malgari Wakeelan' approved the Names for the lawyers' body cabinet.

It said that Ahmad Farooq Khattak Advocate will be the provincial president of cabinet while Rafiq Momand will be the senior vice president.

Among vice presidents, Mian Ayaz Warsak Advocate will be from Peshawar Zone, Fazal Tawab Advocate for Malakand Zone, Zameer Muhammad Khan Advocate for Nowshera and Charsadda zones and Tayyab Zaman Advocate will be for the Mardan Zone.

The joint secretaries were Sajeed Khan Advocate for Peshawar Zone, Shaukat Ali Advocate for Malakand Zone, Maqsood Khan Advocate for Mardan Zone, Muhammad Irfan Advocate for Kohat and D I Khan zones The notification said that announcements for vice presidents of Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan zones, joint secretaries for Nowshera, Charsadda zones and finance and cultural secretaries would be made later.