Open Menu

ANP Announces Provincial Cabinet Of Lawyers' Wing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANP announces provincial cabinet of lawyers' wing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) Wednesday announced office bearers for the provincial cabinet of its lawyers' wing.

According to a notification issued from ANP Office, Provincial Chief of ANP, Aimal Wali Khan, with the consultation of senior members of 'Malgari Wakeelan' approved the Names for the lawyers' body cabinet.

It said that Ahmad Farooq Khattak Advocate will be the provincial president of cabinet while Rafiq Momand will be the senior vice president.

Among vice presidents, Mian Ayaz Warsak Advocate will be from Peshawar Zone, Fazal Tawab Advocate for Malakand Zone, Zameer Muhammad Khan Advocate for Nowshera and Charsadda zones and Tayyab Zaman Advocate will be for the Mardan Zone.

The joint secretaries were Sajeed Khan Advocate for Peshawar Zone, Shaukat Ali Advocate for Malakand Zone, Maqsood Khan Advocate for Mardan Zone, Muhammad Irfan Advocate for Kohat and D I Khan zones The notification said that announcements for vice presidents of Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan zones, joint secretaries for Nowshera, Charsadda zones and finance and cultural secretaries would be made later.

Related Topics

Peshawar Awami National Party Lawyers Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Malakand I Khan From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

54 minutes ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

2 hours ago
OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

2 hours ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorith ..

Vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorithm Technologies at vivo 2023 Im ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate chan ..

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate change on displaced communities in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Represent ..

UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Representative for the Gulf

2 hours ago
 US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan