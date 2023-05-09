ANP announces provincial election commission for intra-party elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has announced a provincial election commission for holding intra-party elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A press release issued here on Tuesday said that Chairman Central Election Commission Mian Iftikhar Hussain has announced the election commission of KP after consulting the members.

It said that the members of the KP election commission included Shakeel Bashir Khan Umarzai, Gul Sahib Khan Khattak, Malik Ali Sarwar, Maulana Khanzeb, Rauf Khan, Malik Ghulam Haqqani and Laeeq Muhammad Khan.

The members would perform the constitutional duties concerning intra-party elections in the province.