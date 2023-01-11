ANP announces schedule for Bacha Khan Week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Awami National Party on Wednesday announced the schedule of activities planned for "Bacha Khan Week", to be inaugurated on January 20 (Friday) at Bacha Khan Markaz.

The week would continue till January 29 wherein party office bearers including ANP Provincial President, Aimal Wali Khan, besides leaders of various political parties, journalists, civil rights activists and public figures will take part, said a press release issued here from BKM.

The activities include a books exhibition, cultural show, seminars and tableaus, it added.