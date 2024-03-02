Open Menu

ANP Announces Support To Asif Zardari In Presidential Election

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 09:06 PM

ANP announces support to Asif Zardari in Presidential election

A delegation led by President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan called on former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House here Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) A delegation led by President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan called on former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House here Saturday.

Asif Zardari and Aimal Wali Khan discussed the current political situation. The ANP has announced its support for President Asif Ali Zardari in the Presidential election scheduled for March 9.

He expressed his gratitude to the ANP leadership for their support in the Presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Awami National Party Pakistan Peoples Party March

Recent Stories

Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school i ..

Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.

16 minutes ago
 "You're talking about competitive players who don' ..

"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)

23 minutes ago
 Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashm ..

Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality

17 minutes ago
 2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan

2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan

21 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter

21 minutes ago
 Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March

Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March

21 minutes ago
Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

21 minutes ago
 Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presiden ..

Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in sei ..

Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

25 minutes ago
 Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till ..

Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday

25 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

25 minutes ago
 Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan