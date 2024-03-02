ANP Announces Support To Asif Zardari In Presidential Election
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 09:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) A delegation led by President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan called on former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House here Saturday.
Asif Zardari and Aimal Wali Khan discussed the current political situation. The ANP has announced its support for President Asif Ali Zardari in the Presidential election scheduled for March 9.
He expressed his gratitude to the ANP leadership for their support in the Presidential election.
