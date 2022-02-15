ANP announces to celebrate Mother Language Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan here Tuesday said that International Mother Language Day would be celebrated across the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and various events including programs of vying poetry would be organized at district levels.

In a message issued by Baacha Khan Markaz, Aimal Wali said that mother languages could be used as a medium to preserve associated culture and to inform new generation about our norms, values and traditions.

He said that education given in mother languages could produce indelible effects on children enabling them to imbibe their traditions and culture. He said that during its tenure, ANP had taken numerous initiatives for preservation and promotion of regional languages including establishing Regional Languages Authority, adding that the Party would continue its efforts to promote regional languages and native dialects in future.