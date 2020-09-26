UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:19 PM

ANP announces to celebrate Non-Violence Day in befitting manner

Central General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Mian Iftikhar Saturday said the party would celebrate International Non-Violence Day with an objective to aware people about the philosophy of Baacha Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Central General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Mian Iftikhar Saturday said the party would celebrate International Non-Violence Day with an objective to aware people about the philosophy of Baacha Khan.

In a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here , he said that ANP had finalized arrangements to celebrate the day in a befitting way.

He said that functions would be arranged in connection with the day all over the country on October 2.

He said that existing scenario demanded that philosophy of Baacha that promoted policy on non-violence should be disseminated properly.

He urged the party activists to aware people about the philosophy of Baacha Khan and its core principles of peace, tolerance and mutual coexistence.

