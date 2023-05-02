ANP announces to start new membership campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) here on Tuesday announced to start a new membership campaign and reorganization of the party.

According to a release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, a six-member central election commission has also been formulated under the headship of Mian Iftikhar Hussain to look after the campaign.

It was decided that the membership campaign would start from July 1 till September 30 while village and neighbourhood councils would be constituted from October 1 to November 30.

The central membership drive would start in January 2024 and old party organizations would perform constitutional duties till the establishment of new organizations.