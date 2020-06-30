UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Appoints Provincial Adl GS

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:17 PM

ANP appoints provincial Adl GS

Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has appointed Rehmat Ali Khan as Provincial Additional General Secretary (GS) of the party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has appointed Rehmat Ali Khan as Provincial Additional General Secretary (GS) of the party.

According to a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, Rehmat Ali belongs to Swat and was a former Member Provincial Assembly.

The appointment would be ratified by provincial council in its next meeting.

Aimal Wali also expressed hope that Remat Ali would follow the policy of Baacha Khan and work for the party in a dedicated way.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Swat Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

2 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

3 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.