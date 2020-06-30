ANP appoints provincial Adl GS

Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has appointed Rehmat Ali Khan as Provincial Additional General Secretary (GS) of the party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has appointed Rehmat Ali Khan as Provincial Additional General Secretary (GS) of the party.

According to a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here Tuesday, Rehmat Ali belongs to Swat and was a former Member Provincial Assembly.

The appointment would be ratified by provincial council in its next meeting.

Aimal Wali also expressed hope that Remat Ali would follow the policy of Baacha Khan and work for the party in a dedicated way.